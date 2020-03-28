Quantum Capital Management Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,174,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,002,000 after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,994,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,336. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

