Quantum Capital Management Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quantum Capital Management lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $4,272,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $7.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.30. 1,818,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.71.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

