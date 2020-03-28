Quantum Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Quantum Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $85.85. 2,725,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $95.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

