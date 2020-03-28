Quantum Capital Management Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quantum Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after purchasing an additional 257,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after purchasing an additional 205,271 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $233,472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,856,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.