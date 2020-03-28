Quantum Capital Management Sells 104 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quantum Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.24.

UNP traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.05. 4,727,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,822. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

