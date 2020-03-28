Quantum Capital Management Sells 230 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Quantum Capital Management lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Celanese by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,399,000 after acquiring an additional 575,989 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 54.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $23,898,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Celanese by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 152,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after buying an additional 128,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.27. The company had a trading volume of 826,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Scotiabank began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Celanese from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

