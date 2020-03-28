Quantum Capital Management Sells 2,810 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Quantum Capital Management cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 30,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $452,578.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,639,988 shares of company stock worth $52,704,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBF. Cowen downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Shares of PBF traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. 7,667,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,150. The company has a market cap of $958.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.67. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.87%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

