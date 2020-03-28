Quantum Capital Management Sells 762 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Quantum Capital Management lowered its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. 3,784,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.49. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

