Quantum Capital Management Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Quantum Capital Management lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $14.60 on Friday, hitting $177.04. 1,157,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.63 and its 200 day moving average is $239.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

