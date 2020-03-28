Qubitica Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,383.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Qubitica has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a total market cap of $18.89 million and approximately $63,383.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica token can currently be purchased for $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00053361 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000978 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013919 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

