Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kyber Network, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $1.60 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005765 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.