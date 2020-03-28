Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.40.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Shares of METC stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 89,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 135.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.