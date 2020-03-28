Ratan Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ratan Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,609 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,173,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,951,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 68,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,088,236.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,881.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,127,441 shares of company stock worth $45,417,973.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Datadog stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,129. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

