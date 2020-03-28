Ratan Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ratan Capital Management LP reduced its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up about 2.3% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 115,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.43. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $156.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94, a PEG ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

