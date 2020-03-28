Ratan Capital Management LP Has $2.99 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ratan Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $294.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

Mastercard stock traded down $15.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,816,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,148. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

