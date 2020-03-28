Ratan Capital Management LP Invests $3.48 Million in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000. World Wrestling Entertainment makes up approximately 1.9% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,858,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,085,000. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,174,000 after buying an additional 1,228,843 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,667,000 after buying an additional 400,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,272,000 after buying an additional 364,412 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Consumer Edge raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

WWE traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.