Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,323 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.70. 56,816,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,579,768. The company has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.98. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

