Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 268.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $353,107.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,351.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

