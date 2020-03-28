RF Industries, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

RF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RF Industries to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

RFIL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 45,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,716. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.31. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.09%. Analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, CFO Mark Turfler sold 4,800 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $30,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,992.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald T. Garland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $139,358.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,879 shares of company stock worth $269,474. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

