Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 497,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Rollins worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 268,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $38,473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,145,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Rollins by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,004,000 after acquiring an additional 338,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

ROL traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,657. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

