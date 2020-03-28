Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Position Trimmed by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.79. 1,191,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,791. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.30 and a 200 day moving average of $353.00. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

