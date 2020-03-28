Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,465,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,197. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.49. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ross Stores from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

