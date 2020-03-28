SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 96,854 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.54% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $20,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after buying an additional 84,138 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 920,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,447. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

