Sailer Financial LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 81,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 6.0% of Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,312,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,200. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.35.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

