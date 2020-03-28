Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $24,987,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bunge by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Bunge by 18.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 633,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, CFO John W. Neppl bought 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $316,015.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Heckman bought 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.52 per share, with a total value of $1,952,693.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,763.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BG stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.19. 1,688,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.