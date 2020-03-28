Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $4.03 on Friday, reaching $85.69. 1,190,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,073. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

