Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 198,564 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 841,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 606,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 101,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.02. 2,273,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,229. The firm has a market cap of $196.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 883.05, a current ratio of 883.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $580,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $183,100. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

