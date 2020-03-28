Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 17,500 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 153.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Ellington Financial worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 783,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 466,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 71,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE EFC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,813. Ellington Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $277.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 48.04 and a quick ratio of 48.04.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.04 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 36.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.43%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 98.90%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.