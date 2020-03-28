Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Materion by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti raised Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTRN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.23. 358,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. Materion Corp has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $735.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

