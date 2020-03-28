Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $578,169.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,107,852 shares of company stock valued at $47,702,433.

Shares of NET traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $21.96. 2,787,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of -30.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15. Cloudflare Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $25.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

