Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Dynex Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 28.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 4,500 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. Also, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe bought 4,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 116,730 shares of company stock worth $1,027,817. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE:DX traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 562,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,538. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.65. Dynex Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 91.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.05%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.