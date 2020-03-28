Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,306 Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Kforce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFRC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 205,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $600.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

