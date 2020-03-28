Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,100 Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

In related news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Gabelli raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. G.Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Actuant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of EPAC stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.13. 265,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,513. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38. Actuant Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Actuant Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

