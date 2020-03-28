Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,424 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $6,114,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.89.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,047. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

