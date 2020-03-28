Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,113 Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, VP David Kabbes bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

SCL traded down $6.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.55. The stock had a trading volume of 85,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,985. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.30. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.84.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.45 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

