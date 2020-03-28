Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 114,655 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 85,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 32,124 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $87,650.00. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.69. 1,378,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,844. Associated Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

