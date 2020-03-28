Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,401,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Anthem by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,329,000 after buying an additional 93,596 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Anthem by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $55,876,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.08.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $12.71 on Friday, reaching $222.96. 2,585,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.