Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.29.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.34. 2,314,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

