Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after acquiring an additional 61,893 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 455,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 179,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 7,420 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 3,260 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.58. 636,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,202. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Life Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $67.31 and a 52 week high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

