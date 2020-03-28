Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

BXS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 984,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,699. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.40. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

BXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.