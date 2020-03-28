Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Hibbett Sports worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,032,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,693,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 176,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,837,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIBB. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HIBB stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,500. The company has a market cap of $182.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

