Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,738 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $184,476,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $56,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after buying an additional 203,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 378,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after buying an additional 328,560 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $1,498,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,483.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.82 per share, with a total value of $102,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,889 in the last ninety days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Shares of ARVN traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. 250,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,371. Arvinas Inc has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.