Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 125,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,861,000 after acquiring an additional 74,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 478,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 66,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBKC stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 498,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

