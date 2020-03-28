Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,259,000 after purchasing an additional 263,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 105,102 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 179,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 65,322 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $24.07. 291,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,223. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.