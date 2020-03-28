Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $562,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

