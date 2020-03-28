Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in OneMain by 712.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,331. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $2.83 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,039.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271 over the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

