Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,576,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,829,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.80.

ANET stock traded down $9.28 on Friday, reaching $191.29. The company had a trading volume of 914,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,905. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.67 and its 200 day moving average is $212.73. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

