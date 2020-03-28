Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $557,000 Investment in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of FMX stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. 1,062,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

