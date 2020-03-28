Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $578,000 Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Virgin Galactic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,360,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,294,000.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCE traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. 10,899,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,526,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

