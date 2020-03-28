Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 16.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,131,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 61,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in International Bancshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBOC shares. BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 566,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,110. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. International Bancshares Corp has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 31.68%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

